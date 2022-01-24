Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:37 am

Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in black bodysuit

Kourtney Kardashian

In a black tight dress, Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her iconic curves.

The reality TV personality and socialite shared a series of photos on her Instagram account in which she wears a beautiful black fitted attire.

She modeled the costume while standing in a hallway and it consisted of a form-fitting black dress with black high heel boots.

 

With a thin diamond studded chain and a black jacket that completed her look, she completed the seductive ensemble appearance paired with simple makeup.

Her beautiful black hair was parted in the centre and tucked behind her ears.

