Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in black bodysuit

In a black tight dress, Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her iconic curves.

The reality TV personality and socialite shared a series of photos on her Instagram account in which she wears a beautiful black fitted attire.

She modeled the costume while standing in a hallway and it consisted of a form-fitting black dress with black high heel boots.

With a thin diamond studded chain and a black jacket that completed her look, she completed the seductive ensemble appearance paired with simple makeup.

Her beautiful black hair was parted in the centre and tucked behind her ears.