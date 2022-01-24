Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian pay tribute to French Designer Thierry Mugler

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, renowned sisters and US reality TV stars, have paid tribute to French designer Thierry Mugler.

Mugler, the fashion icon of the 1980s, died on Sunday. He was 73 years old at the time.

To pay respect to Mugler, Kourtney took to Instagram and uploaded a flashback photo of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters with their mother Kris Jenner, all dressed in Mugler gowns.

‘All in Mugler,’ she captioned the photo, followed by a broken heart emoji.