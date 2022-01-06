Kriti Sanon is super excited for her 5 releases in 2022

Kriti Sanon completely stunned the fans and critics with her solo performance in 2021 in her solely lead film, Mimi.

Kirti talked about her 2021, she said, “2021 was an amazing year professionally. The kind of love that Mimi got has been extremely overwhelming and has not only made me more confident as an actor to take risks but has also made me hungrier to push the envelope further”.

She is all set to the floor on fire with the different characters that she choose for the films that are to be released this year.

After a super hit 2021, Kriti Sanon has 5 movies lined up for release announced for 2022.

Declaring her anticipation from 2022 Kriti shares, “What excites me more is the fact that all these projects belong to completely different genres and worlds. So there’s a lot to look forward to in 2022!”