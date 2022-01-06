Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 11:44 pm

Kriti Sanon is super excited for her 5 releases in 2022

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Photo: File

Kriti Sanon completely stunned the fans and critics with her solo performance in 2021 in her solely lead film, Mimi.

Kirti talked about her 2021, she said, “2021 was an amazing year professionally. The kind of love that Mimi got has been extremely overwhelming and has not only made me more confident as an actor to take risks but has also made me hungrier to push the envelope further”.

She is all set to the floor on fire with the different characters that she choose for the films that are to be released this year.

After a super hit 2021, Kriti Sanon has 5 movies lined up for release announced for 2022.

Declaring her anticipation from 2022 Kriti shares, “What excites me more is the fact that all these projects belong to completely different genres and worlds. So there’s a lot to look forward to in 2022!”

The actresses have the most enormous releases this year including ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan and ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan.

Read More

22 mins ago
Saboor Aly's Mayun: Ahad Raza Mir missing, fans speculate Sajal Aly divorce

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's split is causing even more turmoil....
26 mins ago
Sajal Aly lays Haldi on Ali Ansari, Saboor Aly in absence of Ahad Raza Mir

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's split is causing even more turmoil....
28 mins ago
Rihanna set to tie the knot with A$AP Rocky

Hollywood pop singer Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are all set...
36 mins ago
PHOTOS: Ali Ansari, Saboor Aly share pictures from their intimate mayoun ceremony

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...
56 mins ago
Anushka Sharma role as cricketer Jhulan Goswami disappoints netizens

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma plays Bengali cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming...
2 hours ago
Disha Patani’s sumptuous beach picture attacked by trollers

Famous Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the most famous actresses...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ahad Raza Mir
22 mins ago
Saboor Aly’s Mayun: Ahad Raza Mir missing, fans speculate Sajal Aly divorce

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's split is causing even more turmoil....
Sajal Aly
26 mins ago
Sajal Aly lays Haldi on Ali Ansari, Saboor Aly in absence of Ahad Raza Mir

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's split is causing even more turmoil....
Rihanna set to tie the knot with A$AP Rocky
28 mins ago
Rihanna set to tie the knot with A$AP Rocky

Hollywood pop singer Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are all set...
Saboor Aly
36 mins ago
PHOTOS: Ali Ansari, Saboor Aly share pictures from their intimate mayoun ceremony

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600