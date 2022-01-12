Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Jan, 2022. 10:34 pm

Kriti Sanon recalls her memories with Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon recounted a “funny” evening with her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput when they met with director Dinesh Vijan to discuss the film’s dismal start. Dinesh’s directorial debut, Raabta, a romance drama with fantastical elements, was a critical and commercial flop.
Faced with poor reviews and a tepid box office, the three decided to get together over a bottle of wine and talk about what went wrong, Kriti said in an interview with Film Companion. Kriti said that she had warned Dinesh and Sushant about the film’s lacklustre flashbacks during production, but that they had looked at her as if she were crazy.

The actor said, “You have to accept what has happened. You’re making films for the audience, you can’t say unko samajh nahi aayi (they didn’t understand). Agar unko samajh nahi aayi tumhari galti hai (It’s your fault if they didn’t understand). You can’t say, ‘We were ahead of our time’. No, you’re making films for that time, you have to connect to the audience. Where did you fail? You have to figure that out.”

She continued, “It was a funny night. We were all sulking, we were depressed, we’d gone through really bad reviews and we didn’t know what to say. Dino was just like, ‘Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai (Come over, guys, I’m in a bad mood)’. We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, ‘I think it’s the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?’ Earlier, there was a draft that had a normal raaja-raani. It’s more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different… I was having a glass of wine, and I said, ‘I told you this!’”

The actor has recently completed her upcoming projects. She will be seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, among other films.

