06th Jan, 2022. 08:15 pm

Kriti Sanon To Lead in 5 Mega Projects In 2022

Kriti Sanon, a Bollywood actress, appears to be ready to burn the floors with her experimental roles, daring to challenge the performer within her without fear of taking risks. She easily outperformed everyone else in the last year with her outstanding performance in Mimi, her single major role. Kriti Sanon has the most releases planned for 2022, following a superhit in 2021, confirming her position at the top.

“Professionally, 2021 was a terrific year,” Kriti says when questioned about her 2021 experiences. The outpouring of support for Mimi has been overwhelming, and it has not only boosted my confidence as an actress to take risks, but it has also fueled my ambition to go even further.

Kriti Sanon’s passion for challenging parts is insatiable, and she expects to take on more challenging roles in the coming year. “What excites me even more is that all of these projects are from distinct genres and cultures,” she says of her expectations for 2022. There’s a lot to look forward to in 2022!”

‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan, and ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan are among the upcoming releases for the Barfi star.

 

