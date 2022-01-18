Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 07:30 pm

Kubra Khan looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest photoshoot

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan sprinkled some shine in a lehenga set recently, and we’re on our feet to dazzle as well. The diva loves to keep her off-duty style chic yet elegant, but when she’s at work it’s all pretty, maybe a little too glam for us to forget.

The Sinf e Aahan starlet recently collaborated with a jewelry brand for their latest collection of bridal jewelry and winning hearts through her style diaries. The actress looks stunning in all of her photos, exuding the grandeur of regality.

Have a look:

On the work front, Kubra is currently seen in Sang e Maah and most recent Sinf-e-Ahan. 

