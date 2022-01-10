Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 12:14 am

Kurulus Osman Episode 78 Release Date Announced

Kurulus Osman

Kurulus Osman Episode 78 Release Date Announced

The release date for Episode 78 of the hit series ‘Kurulus Osman’ has been postponed, but when will the latest episode of the historical drama be available online?

Unfortunately, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic looks to be affecting the production of a slew of wonderful television shows.

This includes the next Kurulus Osman episode, which was noticeably missing from our television screens.

KURULUS OSMAN EPISODE 78 DELAYED…

Kurulus Osman episode 78 (season 3 episode 14) was unfortunately postponed and did not show on Wednesday, January 5th, as many fans had hoped.

A statement from the production team was subsequently released on social media, claiming that the delay was due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to the statement, there were some positive covid test on the set of Kurulus Osman and fellow ATV blockbuster series ‘Destan.’

These positive tests, combined with concerns for the safety of those involved, resulted in a filming delay, which hampered the publication of episode 78.

KURULUS OSMAN EPISODE 78: RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED

On Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, Kurulus Osman episode 78 will be released worldwide.

The official Kurulus Osman website, as well as a press release circulated on social media, verified the projected return date.

Kurulus Osman is slated to return to its regular programming block on the ATV television network at 8 p.m. local time, though this has not been confirmed as of this writing.

As further information about the publication of Kurulus Osman episode 78 becomes available, this article will be updated.

Read More

54 mins ago
When Sajal Aly confessed that Ahad Raza Mir ‘is a supportive husband’

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Pakistan’s most adored showbiz couple, have...
2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan Drives a Tractor on The Sets of ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan is now enjoying the success of her most recent...
2 hours ago
Hareem Shah revealed her Valima reception date and venue: Watch Video!

Hareem Shah Pakistani social media personality who is quite active on TikTok. She...
2 hours ago
Sushant Singh's Kedarnath wasn’t acknowledged until his death, Director

Abhishek Kapoor, a filmmaker, has paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh...
2 hours ago
Samantha Lockwood reacts to rumors about dating Salman Khan: “Nobody Says Anything About Me & Hrithik Roshan…”

Salman Khan is once again in news for dating Samantha Lockwood. She...
3 hours ago
Who is Dr. Hasnat Khan, the True Love of Princess Diana’s Life

Who is Dr. Hasnat Khan Hasnat Khan, a cardiac surgeon, was Princess...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

13 mins ago
Janhvi Kapoor poses with a thermometer, captions it as “That Time Of The Year”

The current upsurge of COVID-19 cases has us all feeling like we've...
Xiaomi note 11
22 mins ago
Xiaomi note 11 will be the first smartphone with a 200mp sensor

Xiaomi note 11: The race for megapixels has paused, but it is...
27 mins ago
Puddings and pageantry for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Pomp, pageantry and puddings will form the centrepiece of celebrations to mark...
‘Emily in Paris’ back on Netflix with two new seasons
42 mins ago
‘Emily in Paris’ back on Netflix with two new seasons

Netflix’s hit over-the-top rom-com series Emily in Paris has been renewed by...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600