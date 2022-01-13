Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 04:06 pm

Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to reach 300M followers on Instagram

Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to reach 300M followers on Instagram

Despite having a quiet presence on Instagram over the previous several months, Kylie Jenner managed to reach the 300 million mark.

The 24-year-old business mogul is the first woman to break the Instagram record, with Cristiano Ronaldo being the most followed soccer player having 388 million followers.

Kylie Jenner becomes first woman with 300M followers on Instagram

After the Astroworld tragedy in November, the reality TV star, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, took a sabbatical from social media.

According to media reports, the crowd began pressing toward the stage while Scott was playing, killing ten people and injuring scores more at the Astroworld Festival.

Kylie Jenner previously held the title of the most-liked Instagram photo. Since being uploaded in 2018, the photo of her daughter Stormi has received over 18.3 million likes.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner shows off her growing baby bump in style

Read More

2 hours ago
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister doesn't want his biopic until justice is served

Priyanka Singh, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, has pledged to see that...
2 hours ago
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram receives a sweet kiss from wife Minal Khan

Pakistani celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are always a...
2 hours ago
Jason Momoa divorces wife Lisa Bonet, shared the news on Instagram

Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet have called it quits after...
2 hours ago
Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller...
2 hours ago
Taapsee Pannu gives shout out to the ‘brave and rare’ for spreading love

Taapsee Pannu, a Bollywood actress, has been delighting her fans with her...
3 hours ago
Kiara Advani slays in a vibrant pink attire

The new hotness in B-Town, actress Kiara Advani shared a few pictures...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mongolia
15 seconds ago
Mongolia’s daily COVID-19 count exceeds 2,000

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia recorded 2,279 new COVID-19 cases...
twitter
7 mins ago
Twitter back in Nigeria after seven-month ban

ABUJA - Twitter was accessible in Nigeria on Thursday after the government...
jabeur
7 mins ago
Jabeur suffers injury scare days before Australian Open

SYDNEY: In-form world number seven Anett Kontaveit cruised into the Sydney Classic semi-finals Thursday...
Indonesia
11 mins ago
Indonesia to allow selected operators to resume coal exports

JAKARTA: Indonesia, the world’s largest thermal coal exporter, said it will allow...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600