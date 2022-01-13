Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to reach 300M followers on Instagram

Despite having a quiet presence on Instagram over the previous several months, Kylie Jenner managed to reach the 300 million mark.

The 24-year-old business mogul is the first woman to break the Instagram record, with Cristiano Ronaldo being the most followed soccer player having 388 million followers.

After the Astroworld tragedy in November, the reality TV star, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, took a sabbatical from social media.

According to media reports, the crowd began pressing toward the stage while Scott was playing, killing ten people and injuring scores more at the Astroworld Festival.

Kylie Jenner previously held the title of the most-liked Instagram photo. Since being uploaded in 2018, the photo of her daughter Stormi has received over 18.3 million likes.

