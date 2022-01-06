Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 12:58 am

Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump in a glowing photoshoot

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Photo: Instagram

Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second child, and she’s keeping her fans updated on her progress on her social media handles.

Kylie stands with her hand lifting her hair up in her new photo, which has a shadow of her body. Jenner captioned the beautiful picture as “I am woman 🎶” in the description and added a music emoji to the photo, hinting that she feels more feminine while carrying the baby no 2.

 

However, this isn’t the first time Kylie has shown off her baby bump; she previously released a selfie video of herself lovingly massaging it.

Previously, Kylie has been flaunting her unique pregnancy style on Instagram. She just posted a photo on Instagram wearing a red skin-tight bodysuit.

Furthermore, following her revelation of the nursery she’s preparing for her kid, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of herself that captured the shadow of her increasing baby bulge in one click.

Read More

39 seconds ago
Throwback to when Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
6 mins ago
THROWBACK: Hania Aamir raises the temperature in a strapless gown, see photos

Hania Aamir, a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry, has yet...
13 mins ago
THROWBACK: Saboor Aly’s dance video breaks the internet

Saboor Aly, the Lollywood diva, has responded to the viral video and...
19 mins ago
Rajkummar Rao warns his followers about a fraudster using his name

Versatile actor of Bollywood Rajkummar Rao has cautioned his fans and friends...
25 mins ago
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set internet ablaze with their dance moves on Mayoun ceremony

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...
25 mins ago
Gal Gadot role as Cleopatra will be 'sexy' yet 'strategic' 

American actress Gal Gadot is speaking out about her character as Cleopatra...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Alizeh Shah
39 seconds ago
Throwback to when Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
Hollywood director Peter Bogdanovich dies aged 82
5 mins ago
Hollywood director Peter Bogdanovich dies aged 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the acclaimed New Hollywood director of "The Last Picture Show,"...
Hania Aamir
6 mins ago
THROWBACK: Hania Aamir raises the temperature in a strapless gown, see photos

Hania Aamir, a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry, has yet...
Prince Andrew seeking to 'pay his way' out of the Virginia Guiffre lawsuit
12 mins ago
Prince Andrew seeking to ‘pay his way’ out of the Virginia Guiffre lawsuit

According to the experts, Prince Andrew is attempting to "pay his way...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600