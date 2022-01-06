Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump in a glowing photoshoot

Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second child, and she’s keeping her fans updated on her progress on her social media handles.

Kylie stands with her hand lifting her hair up in her new photo, which has a shadow of her body. Jenner captioned the beautiful picture as “I am woman 🎶” in the description and added a music emoji to the photo, hinting that she feels more feminine while carrying the baby no 2.



However, this isn’t the first time Kylie has shown off her baby bump; she previously released a selfie video of herself lovingly massaging it.

Previously, Kylie has been flaunting her unique pregnancy style on Instagram. She just posted a photo on Instagram wearing a red skin-tight bodysuit.

Furthermore, following her revelation of the nursery she’s preparing for her kid, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of herself that captured the shadow of her increasing baby bulge in one click.