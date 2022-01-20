Kylie Jenner gets a permanent restraining order against obsessed fan

Pregnant Kylie Jenner has fortified an enduring restraining order against an obsessed fan who has detained last month for profane and impermanent order by trespassing and visiting the beauty mogul’s home.

Jrue Mesgan is a die-hard fan of Kylie, he has previously been trying to tress past the billionaire’s property numerous times in Holmby Hills, California.

A Los Angeles judge has allegedly ordered that fanatical fan to stay away from the reality star and not annoy her.

The orders come weeks after legal documents were filed by Jenner’s lawyer Shawn Holley in the court so that the star could add another layer of defense against the obsessed fan.

Kylie is currently expecting her second child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. They already have daughter Stormi Webster together.