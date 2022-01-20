Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 11:41 pm

Kylie Jenner gets a permanent restraining order against obsessed fan

Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to reach 300M followers on Instagram

Pregnant Kylie Jenner has fortified an enduring restraining order against an obsessed fan who has detained last month for profane and impermanent order by trespassing and visiting the beauty mogul’s home.
Jrue Mesgan is a die-hard fan of Kylie, he has previously been trying to tress past the billionaire’s property numerous times in Holmby Hills, California.
A Los Angeles judge has allegedly ordered that fanatical fan to stay away from the reality star and not annoy her.
The orders come weeks after legal documents were filed by Jenner’s lawyer Shawn Holley in the court so that the star could add another layer of defense against the obsessed fan.
Kylie is currently expecting her second child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. They already have daughter Stormi Webster together.

Read More

2 hours ago
Ali Zafar opens up about Meesha Shafi’s ‘self-proclaimed victory’ 

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has spoken out in response to the Lahore...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian looks jaw-dropping in beach pics

Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body as she stretches out in the...
2 hours ago
Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral, watch

Throwback when Pakistan’s controversial TikToker and model Hareem Shah, swimming video went...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan might not attend the memorial for Prince Philip

Rumors have already begun to pour in from the US signifying that...
2 hours ago
Throwback Thursday: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah is a famous Pakistani actress. Her performance as Palwasha in...
2 hours ago
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz riding an elephant, video goes viral

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, a Pakistani celebrity couple, are quite the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Fatima Sana
2 mins ago
Fatima Sana named in ICC Women’s ODI Team for 2021

Fatima Sana, a Pakistani fast bowler, has been named to the ICC...
Rebeeca Khan returns to BOL Entertainment in a new way!
5 mins ago
Rebeeca Khan returns to BOL Entertainment in a new way!

Pakistan's most popular TikTok celebrity, Rebeeca Khan, has returned to BOL Entertainment in...
What do you know about Rebeeca Khan's show 'BOL Ka Pakistan'?
23 mins ago
What do you know about Rebeeca Khan’s show ‘BOL Ka Pakistan’?

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, BOL Entertainment is...
dollar depreciated
29 mins ago
Foreign exchange reserves plummet to $23.35 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country plummeted by $551...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement