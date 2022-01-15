Kylie Jenner hints about the gender of her second baby Photo: Instagram

American celebrity and socialite Kylie Jenner is famous for her multi-million dollar makeup brand ‘Kylie Cosmetic’.

She is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, Kylie recently celebrated her baby shower, with close family in attendance.

American entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner, is the youngest sibling of the famed Kardashian-Jenner family, declared her second pregnancy in September last year with a 90-second clip, shared on Instagram.

The baby shower was a giraffe-themed picturesque event, the event was beautifully done paired with fun activities to celebrate the arrival of her next child.

Kylie shared a series of pictures on her social media handle captioned with a couple of emojis, She currently owns the highest number of following (by any female) on Instagram, and apart from the profligate specifics at the party, it’s the hidden hints of color ‘pink’ in the decor that grasped attention and left fans wondering if the youngest Jenner is pregnant with her second girl after Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018.

Kylie is seen standing in front of the enormous wooden Giraffe statues, revealing her baby belly in a white full-sleeved bodycon dress, while Kris Jenner’s hand rests on her baby bump in another photo.

In one of the photos, the youngest entrepreneur showcased her gifts, that included a Dior stroller, a large Dior diaper bag, and a slew of Tiffany & Co. shopping bags.

She has been dating American rapper Travis Scott since 2017 and gave birth to her first child, a daughter called Stormi, with Scott in early 2018.