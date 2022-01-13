Lafangey starring Mani will be released on this Eid

In 2022, Lafangey will be released, and the film appears to be a lot of fun!

Along with Mani, Nazish Jahangir, Saleem Meraj, Mubeen Gabol, and Behroze Sabzwari will also star in the film. The film is in the horror-comedy genre, which is a rare combination in Pakistan.

Read more: Hira Mani is over the moon after achieving a big milestone

Mani used Instagram to share the film’s poster with his followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mani (@manipakistani)

The actor revealed some intriguing insights about his forthcoming project. “Abdull Khaaliq Khan directed and produced the picture,” he explained. “Khan also wrote the screenplay. Nazish Jahangir, who plays a ghost in the film, is among the cast members. In fact, the film features an array of great actors.

“It’s a scary comedy,” says the narrator. The narrative is amusing, and we had a great time creating it. When asked about the plot, he said, “I guess we ended up shooting in 25 to 26 days.”

Read more: Why did Hira Mani slap her friend? Mani explained

“The film was made on time and on budget. Many films are being made these days that go over budget and still fail to make a profit. However, when it comes to this film, we put a lot of thought and effort into it, and it’s jam-packed with masala shashka fun.”

In addition to this, the film will most likely be released this Eid, according to Mani.