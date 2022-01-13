Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 05:29 pm

Lafangey starring Mani will be released on this Eid

In 2022, Lafangey will be released, and the film appears to be a lot of fun!

Along with Mani, Nazish Jahangir, Saleem Meraj, Mubeen Gabol, and Behroze Sabzwari will also star in the film. The film is in the horror-comedy genre, which is a rare combination in Pakistan.

Read more: Hira Mani is over the moon after achieving a big milestone

Mani used Instagram to share the film’s poster with his followers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mani (@manipakistani) 

The actor revealed some intriguing insights about his forthcoming project. “Abdull Khaaliq Khan directed and produced the picture,” he explained. “Khan also wrote the screenplay. Nazish Jahangir, who plays a ghost in the film, is among the cast members. In fact, the film features an array of great actors.

“It’s a scary comedy,” says the narrator. The narrative is amusing, and we had a great time creating it. When asked about the plot, he said, “I guess we ended up shooting in 25 to 26 days.”

Read more: Why did Hira Mani slap her friend? Mani explained

“The film was made on time and on budget. Many films are being made these days that go over budget and still fail to make a profit. However, when it comes to this film, we put a lot of thought and effort into it, and it’s jam-packed with masala shashka fun.”

In addition to this, the film will most likely be released this Eid, according to Mani.

Read More

4 hours ago
Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller...
2 days ago
Amar Khan looks radiant in saree, see photos

Amar Khan is a Pakistani model and television actress. She has done...
2 days ago
Saboor Aly or Sana Javed, who looks best in this blue outfit?

Pakistan’s two elegant actors, Saboor Aly and Sana Javed in the same ethnic...
2 days ago
Kim Kardashian pictures in a cut-out top goes viral

Kim Kardashian is well-known and appreciated for her fashion sense and the...
2 days ago
Mawra Hocane is an eternal beauty in this Kala Jora, see photos

Mawra Hocane made her way into Pakistan's showbiz industry through her amazing...
2 days ago
Kendell Jenner claps back to haters on her outfit choice

Kendell Jenner was recently chastised for being inappropriately dressed for a 2021...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iphone 13 Pro
10 mins ago
Apple iphone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Apple...
Alizeh Shah
11 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq...
12 mins ago
Immediate steps must be taken to control inflation: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday demanded the government...
22 mins ago
Ben Affleck revealed that Justice Leaque was the worst experience for him

For DC fans, the coming together of some of the world's greatest...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600