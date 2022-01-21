Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Jan, 2022. 06:38 pm

Lay’s jumps into the Super Bowl behind the ‘Stay Golden’ spot

Credit: Lay's

Lay’s has jumped on the Big Game bandwagon by casting Seth Rogen to star in its Super Bowl commercial, Rogen as the comic actor and filmmaker is at the mercy of an apparently unbalanced follower.

Lays released a 15-second teaser released shows a shadowy bearded character singing, “Oh Seth Rogen, Oh Seth Rogen, where are you?”

When it comes to the marketing stunts in recent months, which includes the release of branded potato vodka, and a limited edition chip made of potatoes grown in soil from NFL stadiums.

However, the brand has declined to answer any further questions regarding its length, placement, and the agencies responsible.

Lay’s simply stated that they are introducing a new brand campaign it is calling “Stay Golden.”

 

