Lee Tae have been transferred to public service division due to his deteriorating health

Lee Tae-min’s mental health deteriorated during his mandatory military service in South Korea.

The vocalist has worked with well-known K-pop groups SHINee and SuperM. He has been transferred from active duty to the public service division.

“Taemin was transferred from the military band of the Ministry of National Defense Services to the public service division,” the K-pop idol’s agency, announced on January 14.

During his military service, the 28-year-old singer continued to receive treatment for depression. But his symptoms only worsened, according to the firm.

“Throughout his military career, Taemin was treated and counseled for his melancholy and panic disorder symptoms, which he had previously contended with. His symptoms, however, have recently gotten worse.”