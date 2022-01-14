Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 05:30 pm

Lee Tae have been transferred to public service division due to his deteriorating health

Lee Tae-min’s mental health deteriorated during his mandatory military service in South Korea.

The vocalist has worked with well-known K-pop groups SHINee and SuperM. He has been transferred from active duty to the public service division.

Read more: South Korean actor O Yeong-su bags the first Golden Globe award for Korea

“Taemin was transferred from the military band of the Ministry of National Defense Services to the public service division,” the K-pop idol’s agency, announced on January 14.

During his military service, the 28-year-old singer continued to receive treatment for depression. But his symptoms only worsened, according to the firm.

Read more: Sweet taste of Squid Game success for South Korean candy couple

“Throughout his military career, Taemin was treated and counseled for his melancholy and panic disorder symptoms, which he had previously contended with. His symptoms, however, have recently gotten worse.”

 

Read More

1 day ago
Ben Affleck revealed that Justice Leaque was the worst experience for him

For DC fans, the coming together of some of the world's greatest...
1 day ago
Lata Mangeshkar is out of danger but will still be monitered

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary Bollywood playback singer who was brought to a...
1 day ago
Nepal braces for 3rd wave of pandemic as COVID-19 cases surge

KATHMANDU - Kathmandu's Bir Hospital, the largest in Nepal which was converted...
1 day ago
Mongolia's daily COVID-19 count exceeds 2,000

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia recorded 2,279 new COVID-19 cases...
1 day ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 10.15 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases...
1 day ago
Battle against Omicron variant at "toughest moment"

SHANGHAI - The Omicron variant, which spreads faster than Delta, will result...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

china
13 mins ago
Chinese, Omani FMs hold talk on bilateral ties

BEIJING - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday...
14 mins ago
Kanye West teased fans on Instagram

Kanye West teased his next single featuring The Game and DJ Premier...
Baby Shark
16 mins ago
Baby Shark becomes first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views

In November 2020, "Baby Shark" became the most-viewed YouTube video of all...
Vivo Y30
26 mins ago
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 14 January 2022

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600