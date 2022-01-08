Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 08:27 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoy a romantic getaway with girlfriend Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio with her girlfriend

These days, Leonardo DiCaprio is riding high on the success of his most recent film, Don’t Look Up. He is, however, currently on a romantic vacation with his girlfriend, actress Camila Morrone.

As they approached his favorite vacation destination, St Barts, photographers snapped photos of the two. The couple was seen strolling along the beach with a few buddies and subsequently enjoying a dip in the ocean. Camila, dressed in a black bikini, grinned and hugged Leo.

Read more. Which American actor did Mehwish Hayat want to marry?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by News Dicaprio 🌏 (@newsdicapriobr)

Leo and Camila have yet to announce whether or not they are dating. They’ve been together since December 2017. They made their Oscars debut in February 2020, and it was the first time he took a date to the award show since 2005 when he brought Gisele Bundchen.

Camila and Leonardo have a 23-year age gap between them. In December 2019, the 22-year-old model said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

