Let’s meet the doppelgänger of Alizeh Shah

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah, who recently landed in hot waters after her smoking video got viral, has her own doppelgänger.

The look-alike of the Ehd-e-Wafa actress has caused a stir on social media, leaving many confused. From the facial features, such as the eyes and the smile, the similarities are uncanny!

When Rania, a fashion model from Qatar, posted a video on her TikTok, she had no idea it would lead her straight to a twin, that too halfway across the world.

Take a look:

A few days back, Shah received mixed reactions from keyboard critics after a fan account released a video of the star smoking along with a bunch of her friends in a car.

While many netizens thrashed out at Shah for her ‘atrocious’ clip, others are bashing leading publications over capturing her without consent.

“The audacity to film someone’s private life without consent …” wrote one Instagram user.

“So????? It’s her personal choice. Let the people live,” added another.

Here’s the video:

