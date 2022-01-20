Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 01:44 pm

LHC permits proceedings of Meesha Shafi’s defamation case against Ali Zafar

Meesha Shafi harassment case against Ali Zafar

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted singer Meesha Shafi’s civil revision plea, overturning a session court order that had stopped proceedings in her defamation case against iconic singing sensation Ali Zafar.

Since 2018, when the Meesha Shafi accused the latter of sexual harassment on many occasions, they both have been fighting in court against one other.

Ali Zafar had filed a Rs1 billion defamation claim against the female singer, who then filed a follow-up complaint against him, which was heard by the same sessions court.

Advocate Saqib Jillani argued before the high court that instead of responding to the petitioner’s claim, the respondent (Zafar) asked the sessions court to stop the subsequent litigation. He said that the respondent maintained that the petitioner’s new litigation was about the same issue as the previous suit.

The attorneys argued that the concerns in the previous litigation were not identical to those in the following suit.

He stated that the petitioner’s claim was not subject to stay since it arose from independent and different causes of action. He claimed that the sessions court erred in determining that the outcome of the future litigation was totally contingent on the outcome of the previous suit.

He argued that the lower court’s viewpoint was completely incorrect and that this alone was sufficient grounds for overturning the challenged ruling.

Earlier, during the second session of Ali Zafar’s counter-defamation lawsuit, Meesha said Zafar “groped” her during a rehearsal in December 2017.

When asked was it correct that there were no eyewitnesses to the incident, she said: “Yes, even I myself am not an eye witness to this incident. I felt it [but] I did not see it.”

“Did you look behind to see if it was the plaintiff’s hand,” the counsel asked her about the “groping” incident. “There was no other hand near me and it certainly was not my hand,” she responded.

“Is it correct that there was a drummer sitting behind you and the plaintiff,” the lawyer further questioned? She said the drummer was quite far away at least “4-5 feet away”.

Later, a video clip of that jamming session was then brought forth, where Zafar’s counsel put to her that the drummer was within three-foot proximity.

Previously, all nine eyewitnesses from the “Jam session” had denied Shafi’s claims of being harassed by Zafar. Two vocalists, Kanza Munir and Aqsa Ali said they were “shocked” at Shafi’s allegations.

All of the witnesses claimed that Shafi and Zafar stood at a distance of two to three feet and that Shafi even embraced Zafar before she left.

