Web Desk

20th Jan, 2022. 12:58 am

‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ TO CHRONICLE SAURON’S RISE, Title revealed

‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ TO CHRONICLE SAURON’S RISE, Title revealed Photo: Instagram

Amazon’s Prime Video unveiled the entire title of the fantasy series ahead of its September 2 streaming launch.

The plot of the series takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books, which are set in the mythical realm of Middle-earth and have been adapted into blockbuster films.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@lotronprime)


The subtitle foretells a story “that welds the major events of Tolkien’s Second Age together: the forging of the iconic rings,” Amazon said in a statement.

Creators J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay stated that the series “unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.”

“Until now, audiences have only seen on screen the story of the One Ring,” they added. “But before there was one, there were many … and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

According to government officials in New Zealand, where the series was filmed, Amazon spent around $465 million on the first season of the show. The drama will be produced for five seasons, making it one of the most costly television shows ever.

According to Amazon, the first season will be accessible in more than 240 countries and in different languages. Every week, new episodes will be released.

 

