Mahira Khan BREAKS the internet with killer dance moves in Saree

Lollywood starlet Mahira Khan, who is well-known for her superb acting and global fan base, is also well-known for her deadly dancing skills.

The Humsafar star, who was always admired for her dazzling beauty and flawless dancing moves, rose to the pinnacle of stardom through her effort.

This time, a vintage video of the stunning actress dressed to the nines in a stunning black saree and channelling filmy vibes has gone viral.

“on the eve of this new year… I’m sharing something ( countless videos of my teenage years) that was lost and found god knows how many years later, a few days back.”