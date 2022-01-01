Mahira Khan BREAKS the internet with killer dance moves in Saree

Web Desk BOL News

01st Jan, 2022. 08:28 pm
Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan BREAKS the internet with killer dance moves in Saree

Lollywood starlet Mahira Khan, who is well-known for her superb acting and global fan base, is also well-known for her deadly dancing skills.

The Humsafar star, who was always admired for her dazzling beauty and flawless dancing moves, rose to the pinnacle of stardom through her effort.

This time, a vintage video of the stunning actress dressed to the nines in a stunning black saree and channelling filmy vibes has gone viral.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mashion (@mashionpk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

 

“on the eve of this new year… I’m sharing something ( countless videos of my teenage years) that was lost and found god knows how many years later, a few days back.”

 

Read More

27 mins ago
Neha Kakkar reveals why she became emotional on New Year's Eve

Neha Kakkar has sent a letter to her "dream husband," Rohanpreet Singh,...
27 mins ago
New Year 2022: Here's How Malaika Arora Wished Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who were separated on New Year's Eve,...
35 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra beau Nick Jonas welcomes New Year with a kiss

In the United States, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held an intimate...
47 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a ‘forever New Year’s kiss’

Priyanka Chopra and her actor-musician husband, Nick Jonas, celebrated the New Year...
1 hour ago
Urfi Javed exposes her Love Bite in recent click

The Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed is causing a stir on...
2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor Kisses Anand Ahuja’s as She Shares a Glimpse of Their Romantic New Year Celebration

At their Notting Hill home in London, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and...