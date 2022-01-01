Mahira Khan looks absolutely adorable in her teenage memories

Pakistani actress heartthrob Mahira Khan looked absolutely adorable in her teenage videos that she shared on her Instagram account.

The Hum Kahan Kay Sache Thy actress took to Instagram and shared a loveable video of herself looking cute and charming in her teenage memories with her friends during the educational sessions or the dancing session with close friends.

The actress captioned the post as “On the eve of this new year… I’m sharing something ( countless videos of my teenage years) that was lost and found god knows how many years later, a few days back.

Was it a sign? A reminder of what we once were? Untainted by this world, unaware of what our future would hold for us.. 20 years ago what made us happy? Who were our heroes? What made us sad? What made us laugh so hard?

Maybe it’s not such a bad thing to go back once in a while…

Here’s to some good old nostalgia, here’s to remembering that we were all just happy about being around friends and dancing around like fools. Heres to who we have become because of that. Here’s to the children in us.. here’s to never quite growing up..

Here’s to looking back sometimes and looking ahead always..

May there be love and joy.. the kind of Joy that makes our hearts smile. May the coming year be a peaceful and a healthy one for all. Ameen.

Cheers to 2022🧚🏼‍♀️💋”

Here have a look at the cute video: