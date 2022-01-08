Mahira Khan once faced backlash for promoting abusive relationships

Pakistani women rights activist and entrepreneur Kanwal Ahmed was not so happy with superstar Mahira Khan’s portrayal of a ‘wronged woman’ on-screen.

Kanwal took to her Twitter, the Soul Sisters founder called out Mahira for glorifying emotionally abusive relationships, quoting the actor’s roles in Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay and Humsafar.

“Mummy aap Kya keh rahi hain” se “Aswad aap kya keh rahain hain” ka suffer (pun fully intended). 10 years of promoting how to STAY “patiently” in (violently) emotionally abusive marriages on the top drama channel with the highest ratings,” wrote Kanwal in her tweet for Mahira.

“Mummy aap Kya keh rahi hain” se “Aswad aap kya keh rahain hain” ka suffer (pun fully intended). 10 years of promoting how to STAY “patiently” in (violently) emotionally abusive marriages on the top drama channel with the highest ratings.#SabrKaDIY #HumKahanKeSachayThay pic.twitter.com/6RAIz5YIUy — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) November 28, 2021

“Also Mahira KNOWS and acknowledges the damage caused by regressive content that romanticizes abuse. Yet she repeatedly takes on roles that strengthen that same problematic narrative,” she added.

She’s a great actress and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her. https://t.co/lkBZHPoceA pic.twitter.com/SVYt5bBDHg — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) November 29, 2021

