Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 10:07 am

Mahira Khan sends love to newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar: ‘Aaabad Raho’

Acclaimed actress Mahira Khan, who has garnered a plethora of cross-border fans too, is sending good wishes and prayers to Indian star Mouni Roy after she tied the knot on January 27 in Goa.

Taking to the comments section, the Raees star penned a beautiful prayer for Mounri Roy as she shared adorable clicks from her wedding on Instagram.

“Mubarak! Khush raho aaabad raho.. Ameen. Lots of love,” wrote Mahira congratulating the newlywed couple.

Mahira Khan sends love and prayers to Mouni Roy

After tying the knot as per South Indian wedding rituals, the Naagin actress got married according to traditional Bengali rituals.

Mouni Roy and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar exchanged their vows in Goa. The pictures and videos from their Haldi ceremony left the fans and netizens swooning.

For the big day, the Naagin actress appeared as a gorgeous bride, wearing a traditional white saree with red and gold borders and a matching red and gold blouse.

She complimented her look with beautiful South Indian jewellery including gold bangles, a choker necklace, maang tika with a headband, a stunning gold belt and a gajra for her tied locks.

On the other hand, the groom wore a beige kurta for the day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

