Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan congratulated Humayun Saeed after he was reportedly selected to essay a role in Netflix original series The Crown.

The Parey Hut Love actress took to her Twitter and felicitated him on gaining the huge opportunity. “Finaaaallly it’s out!!!! So proud! So excited!!! MashAllah MashAllah. What a show! What a star,” she wrote.

Finaaaallly it’s out!!!! So proud! So excited!!! MashAllah mashAllah 🥳✨💫 🧿🤲🏼♥️ What a show! What a star 🙂 @iamhumayunsaeed @TheCrownNetflix — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 9, 2022

Also Read: Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’

Soon after the news broke out, social media poured in love and heaped praise for Saeed after this huge achievement. The Dil Lagi star has become the first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix original.

He is roped in to play Diana’s love interest in the upcoming season of the hugely popular award-winning drama.

He has been picked to portray the famous character of a British-Pakistani heart and lung surgeon Dr Hasnat, who is widely known for his romantic two-year relationship with Diana.

Lady Diana’s friends are reported to have described Hasnat as the “love of her life”.

The Crown’s upcoming season is set to hit the screens later this year, with a cast including other big names.

However, Humayun has not responded to any of these claims as yet. But, this great news has become a source of joy for his entire fanbase.