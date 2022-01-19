Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022.

Malaika Arora Looks Gorgeous in new PICS; Arjun Kapoor Likes

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who had been in the news due to rumours of a rift in their relationship, put an end to all suspicions with a post and recent lunch date appearance. The couple moved on with their lives as fans of Arjun and Malaika delighted that news of their break-up were untrue. Speaking of which, Malaika startled everyone on Wednesday by releasing a set of all-glam photographs. And guess what else? Beau Arjun was the first to respond.

Malaika took to Instagram to share a couple of images taken by Nupur Agarwal in which she is seen flaunting her dive-like look. She is dressed in a furry dual-toned little skirt, a lace body-fitted blouse, and a black jacket by Rocky S. The diva wore her gorgeous locks down and accessorised with a large crucifix pendant and black heels. Malaika ramped up the heat in each of her images, striking different postures, and beau Arjun couldn’t help but like them all.

 

 

When rumours of Malaika and Arjun’s breakup began to circulate, Arjun responded with a photo. He posted a selfie in the mirror with Malaika and commented, “There’s no room for dodgy rumours here. Keep yourself safe. Continue to be blessed. People should be wished well. I adore you all.”

Malaika, meanwhile, just completed her tenure on India’s Best Dancer 2 as the show came to a close. She served on the judging panel alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Arjun, on the other hand, has been spending time at home with Anshula Kapoor, his sister. The brother and sister have recently recovered from COVID 19.

