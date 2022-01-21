Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Jan, 2022.

Mallak Faisal, Pakistan’s first skater figure

Mallak Faisal

Pakistan’s first skater figure

Mallak Faisal is Pakistan’s first figure skater. She is motivated to make history by being the first Pakistani woman to compete in the Winter Olympics. That day isn’t far away, given her outstanding achievement in Hunza’s 5-day winter sports.

The Dubai-based Pakistani genius has wowed the world and won numerous honors for her skating prowess.

Mallak Faisal put on an outstanding performance at Hunza’s annual winter sports competition, which lasted five days. It was one of the competition’s highlights.

Watch here!

Ice hockey games, skiing, and figure skating were all part of the festivities. Last week, it began in Alit, Hunza, and drew enormous, passionate audiences.

