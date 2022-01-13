Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 11:05 am

Mansha Pasha congratulates Ali Gul Pir on getting engaged

Actress Mansha Pasha congratulates Pakistan’s stand-up humorist Ali Gul Pir who got engaged to Azeemah Nakhoda yesterday.

As the year 2022 begins with celebrities all beaming in marital happiness, the leading comedian is also officially off the market after getting engaged in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.

However, the Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida actress took to her Instagram and compliments Ali and his fiancée with sweet words.

“So sad to have missed this but you guys look lovely,” she wrote.

Pictures and videos from the event are circulating online with one of the clips showing the Waderay Ka Beta singer proposing his ladylove. 

He went down on one knee in front of the guests and family members and this sweet moment left his fans in awe.

Also Read: Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda are officially engaged; See Photos

The couple looked regal in light-coloured outfits beaming with happiness.

Ali Gul Pir is renowned for recreating popular viral videos on social media with his hilarious skits. His maiden song Waderay Ka Beta proved incredibly popular within a week of its premiere in June 2012, including over half a million views on YouTube.

