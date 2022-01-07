Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 08:28 pm

Mathira discloses what she loves about Aamir Liaquat on the live show

Mathira discloses what she loves about Aamir Liaquat on the live show

Mathira discloses what she loves about Aamir Liaquat on the live show

Model and host Mathira, popularly known for her bold and blunt personality, is currently hosting a chat show, “The Insta Show,” on BOL Entertainment, where she invited the young talent and influencers of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Zuhab Khan and Fazal Hussain. During the chit-chat, the host revealed what she loves about Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The Blind Love star said that Aamir Liaquat is an entertainer and she loves that about him. She stated, “Whenever he comes on screen, he entertains and does well every time.”

Watch the complete show here:

Moreover, Mathira also shared the biggest of her life on her Instgaram story. She posted her selfie with a caption that read, “Before I used to be afraid of being alone now I am afraid of having the wrong people as company.”

Read More

2 days ago
Why did Hollywood blockbusters fail in Pakistan?

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinemas in Pakistan were...
2 days ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
2 days ago
Don’t Look Up, apparently the critics just didn’t look

The world is ending, and nobody cares. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Our...
2 days ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
2 days ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
2 days ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

snake
3 mins ago
Viral: A man gets scared of a fake snake and starts jumping while shopping

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of a...
SBP
7 mins ago
SBP extends banking relaxations to mitigate Covid till June 30

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to continue banking...
Textile exports
9 mins ago
Oman keen to import textile, workforce from Pakistan

KARACHI: Oman has shown interest in importing textile products and skilled workforce...
Zendaya 'wet' gown at Venice Film Festival becomes talks of the town; Take a look
14 mins ago
Zendaya’s open ups about her emotional connection with ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya talks about her emotional connection with the show Euphoria in a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600