Mathira discloses what she loves about Aamir Liaquat on the live show

Model and host Mathira, popularly known for her bold and blunt personality, is currently hosting a chat show, “The Insta Show,” on BOL Entertainment, where she invited the young talent and influencers of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Zuhab Khan and Fazal Hussain. During the chit-chat, the host revealed what she loves about Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The Blind Love star said that Aamir Liaquat is an entertainer and she loves that about him. She stated, “Whenever he comes on screen, he entertains and does well every time.”

Moreover, Mathira also shared the biggest of her life on her Instgaram story. She posted her selfie with a caption that read, “Before I used to be afraid of being alone now I am afraid of having the wrong people as company.”