Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 01:38 am

Mathira reacts to Ahad Raza Mir skipping Saboor Aly’s wedding

Ahad Raza Mir is being bashed on social media for missing his sister-in-law Saboor Aly’s wedding. Since the Sammi actor has been missing from Sajal’s Khel Khel Mein events in Karachi, social media users have speculated about their split.

The couple’s silence on the matter fanned the conjecture. Netizens are now expressing their displeasure with Ahad for attending a wedding in Dubai instead of Saboor Aly’s celebrations.

Mathira, also took to Instagram to express her feelings on the matter. She is upset because the internet is diverting attention away from Saboor’s wedding.

Ahad Raza Mir

Ahad Raza Mir

 

She also mentioned that the media shouldn’t be blamed for reporting on the matter.

 

