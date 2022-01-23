Mawra Hocane reveals her wedding plans in an interview

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, makes sure to keep her fans updated with her stylish and beautiful personality. In addition to her acting skills, the diva also proved herself in the Bollywood industry with her debut, “Sanam Teri Kasam.”

The Sabaat actress recently sat for an interview with Fuchsia Magazine and spilled the beans about her marriage plans.

Read more: ‘Ranbir is better actor, looker than Fawad’ says Mawra Hocane

Mawra stated, “Marriage is a big step. If I speak about myself, I’ve seen a lot of people around me who got married very young including my own brother and sister. I’ve seen a lot of actresses and business woman’s who had better part of their careers after their marriage, so I’ve no such fear of marriage in my mind that marriage would affect me badly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

While comparing her work with marriage, she said, “Personally speaking I feel that I’m somebody who really does her work with full dedication. Marriage for me, whenever its to happen, I hope it comes at a time when I have much time to give to my married life and children. If I’m in a partnership, I wouldn’t want to lack it at all. I want myself to have the ability to understand relationships at that point. I really want to do well, whenever I do that, this my ideology regarding marriage.“