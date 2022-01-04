Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar’s ‘Parey Hut Love’ won international award in India

Asim Raza’s 2019 romantic comedy ‘Parey Hut Love’ was named Best Film in Wholesome Entertainment at the South Asia Forum for Art and Creative Heritage’s International Film Festival in India.

The third edition of SAFACH, South Asia’s first borderless international traveling film festival, was held in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India, from December 18 to December 23.

Parey Hut Love cast also includes Maya Ali Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Zara Noor Abbas, and Ahmed Ali Butt, and the film earns an estimated Rs.300 million at the box office.

The film’s story beautifully showcases an aspiring actor who unexpectedly falls in love with a feisty woman during meetings at destination weddings.