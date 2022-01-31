Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 08:24 pm

Meera is legally the wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman, report

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 08:24 pm
Meera is legally the wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman, report

Meera is legally the wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman, report

A sessions court has ruled that actress Meera is legally wife of Atiq-ur- Rehman. Furthermore, the court denied the showbiz star’s plea to overturn the marriage verdict.

Additional Meetings Judge Mazhar Abbas ruled that the nikkahnama [marriage contract] is valid, and so the actress is still legally married to Atiq. However, the actress, real name Irtiza Rubab, claimed that Atiq forged a marriage contract and that they were never officially married.

“I’m not Atique-ur-Rehman’s wife. He made a fake marriage contract,” she said.

However, the actress, whose actual name is Irtiza Rubab, claims that Atiq fabricated a marriage contract and that they were never legally married.

Read More

1 hour ago
Actress Resham shares a fan moment with Parizaad cast

Parizaad: The blockbuster hit drama serials finally ends after a grand release of its...
1 hour ago
Watch Suraj Nambiar kisses wife Mouni Roy before entering the house

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South...
2 hours ago
Here's why Yumna Zaidi did not attend Parizaad premier night

The much-anticipated last episode of the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad was released...
2 hours ago
Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey trailer to release on this date

Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiawala, will...
2 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash shares her winning moment from Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash has won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal...
2 hours ago
Dolce & Gabbana goes Fur free

Dolce & Gabbana stated on Monday that starting this year, it will...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
All eyes turned to Charlotte Casiraghi when she rode a horse in Chanel’s Haute Couture show in Paris

At Chanel's Haute Couture show in Paris, the French fashion brand broke...
10 mins ago
Kendall Jenner looks stylish on a date with Travis Bennett

Kendall Jenner wore a gorgeous ensemble for a lunch date with her pal...
21 mins ago
Kim Kardashian promises to reach goals in six months, after the recent boost in net worth

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has sworn to make herself proud...
UAE intercepts Yemen rebel missile as Israeli president visits
52 mins ago
UAE intercepts Yemen rebel missile as Israeli president visits

DUBAI, Jan 31, 2022 (AFP) - The United Arab Emirates shot down a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600