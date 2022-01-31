Meera is legally the wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman, report

A sessions court has ruled that actress Meera is legally wife of Atiq-ur- Rehman. Furthermore, the court denied the showbiz star’s plea to overturn the marriage verdict.

Additional Meetings Judge Mazhar Abbas ruled that the nikkahnama [marriage contract] is valid, and so the actress is still legally married to Atiq. However, the actress, real name Irtiza Rubab, claimed that Atiq forged a marriage contract and that they were never officially married.

“I’m not Atique-ur-Rehman’s wife. He made a fake marriage contract,” she said.

