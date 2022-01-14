Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 07:13 pm

Meesha Shafi’s exemption plea rejected by the court

Meesha Shafi's exemption plea rejected by the court

A Lahore district court seized with a defamation lawsuit brought by musician Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi and others has refused their appeal for “dispensation of attendance” for Friday, saying her motive for seeking exemptions is unjustifiable.

The court approved accused Fariha Ayub’s petition, ruling that her application was legitimate and granting her exemption.

However, the court rejected the pleas of Syed Faizan Raza, Haseemuz Zaaman, Meera alias Meesha, Maham Javaid, and Ali Gull Pir and issued bailable arrest warrants against them.

It should be noted that the Zalima Coca Cola Pila De singer had filed a lawsuit on a sexual harassment claim against popular singer Ali Zafar. In the second session of Ali Zafar’s counter-defamation lawsuit, the singer told the judge that Zafar touched her in public in 2017.

