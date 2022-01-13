Megan Fox says YES to her beau Machine Gun Kelly; watch video

Actress Megan Fox, 35, has officially sed YES to her beau Machine Gun Kelly after dating each other for over a year.

The celebrity couple has announced their engagement on Wednesday by sharing PDA-filled clips after making things official. Megan Fox, taking to her Instagram handle, shared how both of them legalize their romantic journey.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” the Transformers actress wrote in the caption of her post. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”