Megan Fox says YES to her beau Machine Gun Kelly; watch video
Actress Megan Fox, 35, has officially sed YES to her beau Machine Gun Kelly after dating each other for over a year.
The celebrity couple has announced their engagement on Wednesday by sharing PDA-filled clips after making things official. Megan Fox, taking to her Instagram handle, shared how both of them legalize their romantic journey.
“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” the Transformers actress wrote in the caption of her post. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”
“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22”
The video showed MGK going down on one knee to propose his ladylove.
Meanwhile, Kelly shared an Instagram video of Fox wearing the two fused rings he created for the occasion, which feature a diamond and an emerald that form “the mysterious heart that is our love”: “‘Yes, in this life and every life’ – I brought her back to ask her to marry me beneath the same branches we fell in love under. The emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) are placed on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together like two parts of the same soul forming the mysterious heart that is our love.”
Fox, the 35-year-old star, is married for the second time. From 2010 until 2021, she was married to actor Brian Austin Green. Together, they have three boys.
Machine Gun Kelly also has a daughter from a previous relationship.
