Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 12:28 am

Megan Fox shows off her engagement ring with glam

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 12:28 am
Megan Fox shows off her engagement ring with glam

Megan Fox shows off her engagement ring with glam

Megan Fox, an American actress, and model, never misses an opportunity to show off her glam and style on social media.

On Thursday, the Transformers star took to Instagram to flaunt her latest beauty look. Wearing a dazzling silver monochromatic suit with an edgy cut-out top, the 35-year-old model shared her glam makeover, which was inspired by the smash HBO adolescent drama Euphoria.

The actress could be seen in the photos showing off her beautiful engagement ring from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, which left fans speechless.

She finished off her stunning look with orange nails and put similar colors all around her eyes.

“If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” the diva captioned her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Read More

1 hour ago
When Kareena Kapoor recalled her Poo days as she enjoyed watching K3G’s

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well-known actress who has starred in a...
1 hour ago
Watch when Shehnaaz Gill danced her heart out at a function

Famed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who remained quite inactive on...
3 hours ago
Designer Hamza Malik is not happy with Atif Aslam for crediting his wife as his 'stylist' for PSL 7 anthem

Atif Aslam wins the hearts of netizens with his Pakistan Super League...
3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan joins Ibrahim Ali Khan in the beautiful snow-capped valley

Sara Ali Khan has traveled to Kashmir's gorgeous and snow-capped valley to...
4 hours ago
Mariam Ansari flaunts her tale saree in style

Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari is enjoying her newlywed life with her husband,...
4 hours ago
Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna’s crime show’s trailer to be out tomorrow

Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood actor, is getting up to play a cop...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

MS VS LQ
3 mins ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars | MS VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the third match of...
Ex-officer makes shocking revelations about Prince Andrew
21 mins ago
Ex-officer makes shocking revelations about Prince Andrew

Another former royal staff worker has revealed details about Prince Andrew's personality...
Who styled Atif Aslam for PSL 7 anthem?
40 mins ago
Who styled Atif Aslam for PSL 7 anthem?

Pakistani superstar Atif Aslam has commended his wife Sara Bharwana's sense of...
46 mins ago
ECP to hear case against Amin Gandapur on Feb 1

Election Commission of Pakistan has fixed February 1 for hearing the case...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600