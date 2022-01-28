Megan Fox shows off her engagement ring with glam

Megan Fox, an American actress, and model, never misses an opportunity to show off her glam and style on social media.

On Thursday, the Transformers star took to Instagram to flaunt her latest beauty look. Wearing a dazzling silver monochromatic suit with an edgy cut-out top, the 35-year-old model shared her glam makeover, which was inspired by the smash HBO adolescent drama Euphoria.

The actress could be seen in the photos showing off her beautiful engagement ring from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, which left fans speechless.

She finished off her stunning look with orange nails and put similar colors all around her eyes.

“If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” the diva captioned her post.