Megan Fox has moved on from her failed marriage to Brian Austin Green, and her ex-husband is overjoyed for the actress, who recently announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly. According to People, an insider said that Green had no ill will toward his ex-wife.

“As long as they’re both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her,“ the outlet quoted. They’re strictly co-parents. He’s got another woman that he’s super into. He’s entirely moved on,” the source said.

The 35-years-old has officially said YES to her beau Machine Gun Kelly after dating each other for over a year.

The celebrity couple has announced their engagement on Wednesday by sharing PDA-filled clips after making things official. Megan Fox, taking to her Instagram handle, shared how both of them legalize their romantic journey.