Megan Fox’s ex-husband responds to her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox has moved on from her failed marriage to Brian Austin Green, and her ex-husband is overjoyed for the actress, who recently announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly. According to People, an insider said that Green had no ill will toward his ex-wife.
“As long as they’re both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her,“ the outlet quoted. They’re strictly co-parents. He’s got another woman that he’s super into. He’s entirely moved on,” the source said.
The 35-years-old has officially said YES to her beau Machine Gun Kelly after dating each other for over a year.
The celebrity couple has announced their engagement on Wednesday by sharing PDA-filled clips after making things official. Megan Fox, taking to her Instagram handle, shared how both of them legalize their romantic journey.
“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” the Transformers actress wrote in the caption of her post. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”
View this post on Instagram
