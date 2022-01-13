Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly receives congratulations from celebrities and fans

On Wednesday, January 12, celebrities rushed to offer their support for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox after they announced their engagement.

Many celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Avril Lavigne, and Travis Barker, sent their best wishes to the couple.

The couple’s sweet proposal, which took place on Tuesday, has left netizens drooling.

Fans flooded the comment area of the post with love words as the Bad Things singer got down on one knee to propose to his ladylove.

Among these wishes, the inventor of Skims made a remark that attracted our attention. “So thrilled for u guys!!!!” she tweeted beside a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the singer of Wish You Were Here said, “You two are the ultimate ‘pear.'” “Congratulations on getting engaged!”

“(expletive) YESSSSS,” Barker added, along with a black love emoji.

The 31-year-old musician also gave fans a look at the famed ring he used to propose to Fox.