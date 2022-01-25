Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 09:53 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will send video greetings instead of attending Prince Philip’s burial service

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 09:53 pm
prince-harry-meghan-markle-privacy-gettyimages-1052479240-web-2-1566217742

Prince Philip’s life will be commemorated at a spring ceremony at Westminster Abbey, according to Buckingham Palace, although it’s unclear if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex should stay away from the ceremony, according to royal pundit Neil Sean, and instead send a “private video message” to the Royal Family with their opinions. Harry did return to the UK on April 17 for the funeral at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

Mr. Sean while commenting on his YouTube channel Daily News Headlines said: “It’s very difficult for Harry and Meghan because if they do come back over here whichever way they turn all eyes will be on them.

“The media will want to know which family members interact, which don’t.

“I don’t necessarily see this as a way forward.”

He added that: “Harry and Meghan could offer the opportunity of a video recorded message, not necessarily to be played out in Westminster Abbey either.

“This may be played privately at a function afterward at Windsor Castle.

“I think this will be the best way forward for the ex-royals because they know that day shouldn’t be about them.

“It should be about remembering a wonderful man but more importantly the focus should be on the Queen and allowing her to remember Philip.”

Read More

1 hour ago
BTS' Jin delivers strawberries to trainer

Hollywood celebrities are always in the news for numerous reasons, and today...
1 hour ago
“Saba Qamar Smokes Alot” Nasaaz From Parizaad Makes Shocking Revelation

Controversies are unavoidable in the sector. Every other actor or actress becomes...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s matching style statements

Now that West and Julia Fox are dating, it seemed that the...
2 hours ago
Hadiqa Kiani wants justice for Noor Mukadam

Hadiqa Kiani, a Pakistani singer, and actress resorted to social media on...
2 hours ago
Shehnaaz Gill to pay a touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss

On the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale this weekend, Shehnaaz Gill will...
2 hours ago
Ananya Pandey refuses to take Siddhant's jacket, 'Aaj full sleeves'

Ananya Pandey was at Taj Land's End with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Tickets 2022
2 mins ago
PSL 7 Tickets 2022 – Online PSL Ticket Prices

PSL 7 Tickets: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin on January...
Sonam Kapoor
4 mins ago
Watch Sonam Kapoor, Rhea and Anant Ahuja reunite after months

After months apart, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor recently had a touching...
Kim Kardashian knows the real meaning of love after Pete Davidson
5 mins ago
Kim Kardashian’s fears Kanye disapproval for Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is allegedly getting increasingly concerned about co-parenting with Kanye West....
Murree
10 mins ago
Tourists stranded in Murree once again amid heavy snowfall

Tourists are once again encountering difficulty following the snowfall in Murree, as...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement