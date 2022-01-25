Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will send video greetings instead of attending Prince Philip’s burial service

Prince Philip’s life will be commemorated at a spring ceremony at Westminster Abbey, according to Buckingham Palace, although it’s unclear if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex should stay away from the ceremony, according to royal pundit Neil Sean, and instead send a “private video message” to the Royal Family with their opinions. Harry did return to the UK on April 17 for the funeral at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

Mr. Sean while commenting on his YouTube channel Daily News Headlines said: “It’s very difficult for Harry and Meghan because if they do come back over here whichever way they turn all eyes will be on them.

“The media will want to know which family members interact, which don’t.

“I don’t necessarily see this as a way forward.”

He added that: “Harry and Meghan could offer the opportunity of a video recorded message, not necessarily to be played out in Westminster Abbey either.

“This may be played privately at a function afterward at Windsor Castle.

“I think this will be the best way forward for the ex-royals because they know that day shouldn’t be about them.

“It should be about remembering a wonderful man but more importantly the focus should be on the Queen and allowing her to remember Philip.”