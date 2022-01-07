Meghan Markle won the case against the British Tabloid

According to court documents, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will receive an undisclosed sum from the Mail on Sunday. The sum is for infringement of copyright as her long legal struggle with the British tabloid comes to an end.

The princess filed two separate lawsuits against the newspaper’s publisher. One for copyright infringement and the other for misappropriation of personal information.

Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which publishes the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, must pay the duchess a previously agreed-upon confidential sum linked to the accusation of copyright infringement, according to a court order reviewed by CNN Wednesday from the Court of Appeal.

During hearings in January and May last year, the court determined ANL infringed Meghan’s copyright by publishing excerpts of a handwritten letter she sent to her father in The Mail on Sunday newspaper and Mail Online website.