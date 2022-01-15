Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 09:12 pm

Meghan Markle’s on-screen boyfriend slams the trolls

Meghan Markle

Patrick J Adams slammed the trolls

Patrick J Adams, Meghan Markle’s longtime friend, and onscreen husband slammed the trolls for abusing his former co-star. Adams has been vocal in protecting the Duchess of Sussex over the years.

The father-of-two, who co-starred with Meghan on the hit legal drama Suits from 2011 to 2017, took to Twitter to respond to the trolls’ comments about Meghan and him, encouraging them to “do better.”

The actor wrote: ‘Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation. I just want you to know a couple of things. 1. I don’t read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has to got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you, bots.’

Meghan Markles onscreen lover slams trolls attacking the Duchess

Meghan’s former co-star has spoken out after being repeatedly ‘pulled into’ conversations over the Duchess of Sussex.

Earlier to her tell-all Oprah interview with Prince Harry, Canadian actor Patrick, who attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding alongside Royals, called the Royals “toxic” and defended Meghan as a “powerful woman.”

