Meghan’s assertion varies from Prince Harry’s reason.

Prince Harry has requested UK police protection for his next visit to the UK, claiming that he feels virtually exiled because his personal security is insufficient for a visit to his motherland.

The Duke of Sussex’s comments stirred outrage online when he disclosed that he was unable to return to the UK due to a protection problem.

The Duke claims that the only thing preventing him from returning to his motherland is security. However, after Harry’s request, royal analysts and fans have began to speculate.

Harry’s statement where he said “this [ police protection] was the only reason we are not going back,” did not sit well with some experts.

“I seem to remember when they were invited to Sandringham at Christmas, Meghan saying they weren’t coming back because they didn’t want the focus of attention to be on them,” royal communicator Mr. Rae told talk radio.

“It is interesting!”

He went on to say that “Meghan’s point about the Christmas invite challenged Harry’s claim.”

According to sources, the couple declined an offer to spend the holiday season with the Queen and other royal family members in order to escape the media scrutiny that such a journey would bring.

The British public appears to be split on Prince Harry’s request for police protection. The expenditure of resources to safeguard the Prince when he is no longer a royal or performs any obligations, according to TV host Piers Morgan, is unjust to Britons.

Some royal admirers believe Harry’s comment is yet another accusation levelled against the Royal Family, since it implies the monarchy is unconcerned for Harry and his family’s safety.