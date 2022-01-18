Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 10:11 pm

Meghan’s assertion varies from Prince Harry’s reason.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry has requested UK police protection for his next visit to the UK, claiming that he feels virtually exiled because his personal security is insufficient for a visit to his motherland.

The Duke of Sussex’s comments stirred outrage online when he disclosed that he was unable to return to the UK due to a protection problem.

The Duke claims that the only thing preventing him from returning to his motherland is security. However, after Harry’s request, royal analysts and fans have began to speculate.

Harry’s statement where he said “this [ police protection] was the only reason we are not going back,” did not sit well with some experts.

“I seem to remember when they were invited to Sandringham at Christmas, Meghan saying they weren’t coming back because they didn’t want the focus of attention to be on them,” royal communicator Mr. Rae told talk radio.

“It is interesting!”

He went on to say that “Meghan’s point about the Christmas invite challenged Harry’s claim.”

According to sources, the couple declined an offer to spend the holiday season with the Queen and other royal family members in order to escape the media scrutiny that such a journey would bring.

The British public appears to be split on Prince Harry’s request for police protection. The expenditure of resources to safeguard the Prince when he is no longer a royal or performs any obligations, according to TV host Piers Morgan, is unjust to Britons.

Some royal admirers believe Harry’s comment is yet another accusation levelled against the Royal Family, since it implies the monarchy is unconcerned for Harry and his family’s safety.

Read More

24 mins ago
Bella Hadid reminises on her late grandfather in a childhood photo

Bella Hadid, the supermodel, paid tribute to her late Palestinian grandmother Khairia...
30 mins ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares lovely photos

Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expecting twins, treated her...
34 mins ago
Pete Davidson on security increase amid Kanye West "Eazy" Diss: Reports

It is reported that Davidson isn't worried about the rapper, but the...
39 mins ago
From Hareem Shah to Saba Qamar SWIMMING Videos that ROCKED the Internet

Throwback to when TikToker Hareem Shah‘s swimming video went viral, She had...
51 mins ago
Meghan Markle files a complaint against BBC journalist

Meghan Markle has complained to the BBC about how Amol Rajan covered...
1 hour ago
Sajal Aly appreciates all the love and sweet birthday wishes

Sajal Aly, star of Pakistan's showbiz industry, turned 28 yesterday and celebrated...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shilpa Shetty
3 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty starts her week with the Cat and Camel exercise, WATCH VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty, a Bollywood actress, is one of the fittest stars in...
Pakistan Hockey
16 mins ago
Pakistan Hockey players start training in Lahore ahead of Asia Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan National Men's Hockey team began training today at the...
Prince Harry
18 mins ago
Prince Harry does not anticipate winning ‘security case’, Reports

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have discovered...
Parizaad
23 mins ago
Parizaad to get additional episode, finale to be screened in cinemas on January 28

Fans of Parizaad, it appears that the screenwriters have sensed your sadness...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600