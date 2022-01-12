Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 10:57 am

Mehwish Hayat sports a mustache to support Humayun Saeed

Mehwish tries to put a stop to the rumour mills. Image: Instagram

Actress Mehwish Hayat shared a hilarious picture in a mustache to support Humayun Saeed for his role in The Crown season 5.

Amid all the brouhaha over Saeed’s selection, a number of stars have stood in support of their co-star.

Hayat kept the post chucklesome and cracked a joke with fans that it’s actually her who was picked to play the role of Dr Hasnat in the Netflix series.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

“The rumour mills can now take a rest,” she added.

The Punjab Nahi Jaongi actress expressed her feelings for Humayun on his success and wished him all the luck.

“Seriously, So happy for you Humayun Saeed. Sitaaron se aagay jahaan aur bhi hain. Congratulations – Onwards and upwards!”

Notably, since ever the news broke out on media that Humayun will be playing Dr Hasnat in the Netflix series, a number of his fans and a few fraternity members including Sakina Samo were against his selection.

Sakina Samo

Previously, comedian Ahmed Ali Butt and VJ Anoushey Ashraf too were vocal against the criticism by fans and Sakina.

