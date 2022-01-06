Mehwish Hayat turns a year older today

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and stunning actress Mehwish Hayat has turned a year older today and is celebrating her 34th birthday.

The stylish diva, who loves to hog the limelight, is one of the refined artists that the Pakistan showbiz industry is blessed, so far.

Known for her tremendous acting skills and divine beauty, Hayat is being acclaimed for her work all across the industry.

On the auspicious occasion of her birthday, let’s have a look at her most exciting projects.

Mairy Qatil Mairy Dildar:

Mehwish Hayat made her debut in the drama Man Jali and her performance was appreciated by many, however, drama Mairy Qatil Mairy Dildar remained the turning point in her career.

The drama earned her nomination for Lux Style Award.

Phir Chand Pay Dastak:

The drama was broadcast during Ramazan and Mehwish received plaudits for her performance in the project.

Actor in Law:

The movie was a socio-comedy content that was released in 2016. Hayat performed alongside actor Fahad Mustafa and the duo was appreciated for their on-screen chemistry.

Punjab Nahi Jaongi:

It was another hit movie given by Mehwish in 2017. The romantic comedy remained successful and was the highest-grossing movie of its time.

The pretty-faced actress is celebrating her big day today and the fans have brimmed social media with their wishes for her.