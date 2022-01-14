Member of the Royal Family celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Qatar 

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, planted a tree at the British Embassy in Qatar to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. According to Buckingham Palace, during the Countess of Wessex’s visit to Qatar, she planted a tree to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy at the British embassy.

The photographs were shared on the royal family’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“During The Countess of Wessex’s visit to Qatar, HRH met members of the Afghan female robotics team, who were evacuated from Kabul in 2021, and are continuing their studies in Doha” the tweet read.

