23rd Jan, 2022. 03:10 am

Merub Ali Celebrates Harry Porter Themed Birthday Bash, Asim Azhar Calls her Favorite Person

Merub Ali

Birthdays are special for everyone and Meerad Ali’s birthday bash was definitely an adorable celebration.

The young heartthrob celebrated her 26th birthdaywith Asim Azhar.

Meerub rumored beau Asim’s had many tricks up her sleeves to make birthday bash an unforgettable party.

Asim Azhar took to instagram to wish Meerub Happy Birthday. He wrote “Verified
Happy Birthday to my favourite person!!! 🥰 @meruub your harry potter fantasy has finally come true 🪄 🎩 🦉”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

The videos of Merub Ali celebrating her birthday have also gone viral

 

