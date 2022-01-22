Birthdays are special for everyone and Meerad Ali’s birthday bash was definitely an adorable celebration.

The young heartthrob celebrated her 26th birthdaywith Asim Azhar.

Meerub rumored beau Asim’s had many tricks up her sleeves to make birthday bash an unforgettable party.

Asim Azhar took to instagram to wish Meerub Happy Birthday. He wrote “Verified

Happy Birthday to my favourite person!!! 🥰 @meruub your harry potter fantasy has finally come true 🪄 🎩 🦉”

The videos of Merub Ali celebrating her birthday have also gone viral