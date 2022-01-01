Miley Cryus handles wardrobe malfunction like a boss

Miley Cyrus is off to a bad start in 2022 with an unplanned wardrobe malfunction. The singer had to adapt her attire after her top slipped out in public while hosting a New Year’s Eve special show named Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Friday night.

The mishap occurred just after Miley began singing her iconic Party in the United States of America in the waning hours of 2021. After that, the 29-year-old had to walk backstage and change into a crimson jacket.

As she returned, Cyrus said, “Everyone is definitely looking at me now.” In between singing, she continued, “I’m still in the most clothes I’ve ever worn on stage.”

Miley thanked the audience for coming out to support her at the end of the show.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, The theme of tonight’s presentation was being adaptable, rolling with the punches, and making the best of even the most difficult situations. And that tenacity shouldn’t stop there. Let’s take that with us into the New Year, Cyrus said at the end of the show.

“We’ve all learned to anticipate the unexpected, so instead of viewing it as a problem, consider it an opportunity. I wish everyone in Miami, as well as those watching at home, a happy and healthy year in 2022. Thank you very much for helping to make tonight happen. You were truly everything I needed to throw the best celebration ever.”