12th Jan, 2022. 08:54 pm

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar shares a glimpse of their quarantine life

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar shares a glimpse of their quarantine life Photo: Instgram

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar had previously tested positive for Covid-19, but have now tested negative.
The pair claimed to be unaffected and stayed under quarantine at home. Ankita shared a few images from their time together when they were under quarantine. They farmed veggies on their fields in addition to spending time together.

“This was us in quarantine First time for me, the second time for @milindrunning . Asymptomatic and now negative. Tested because we met someone who turned out to be positive. Homegrown food, kadha everyday ,” she wrote, adding hashtags like ‘#omicronvariant #quarantine #homesweethome #minimalism and #homegrownveggies’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

Last year, during the second wave, Milind Sonam tested positive. Ankita, his wife, has taken care of him ever then, even wearing PPE kits when she dealt with him, although from afar.A number of celebrities have recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Following Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora’s positive tests last month, John Abraham, Prem Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar, Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra, and Neha Pendse are now recovering.

 

