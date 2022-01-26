Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
27th Jan, 2022. 03:36 am

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s throwback dance video sets Internet on FIRE, WATCH VIDEO

 Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Khan are all set to take a step towards their new journey as a couple.

Minal and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are now officially married. The newly married Minal khan updated her fans that she is now officially married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram as she posted her adorable wedding picture on her Instagram account. Minal also changed her surname from Khan to Ahsan on her Instagram handle.

A throwback video from Minal Khan’s dholki event is going viral on social media in which Minal is setting the stage on fire with her dance moves.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

