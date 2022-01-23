Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 07:28 pm

Minal Khan announces her pregnancy via Instagram story!

Minal Khan announces her pregnancy via Instagram story!

Minal Khan announces her pregnancy via Instagram story!

Minal Khan, a talented actress and social media celebrity who is enjoying her newlywed life with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram hinting at her pregnancy through her Instagram story.

The Jalan actress just shared a picture of a heavily pregnant girl on her Instagram story. Though it’s not her, it seems like she’s just wanting to declare her pregnancy.

Have a look:

Her fans are wondering about her pregnancy as they started asking about the confirmation of the good news and some have showered love to the couple. Meanwhile, Minal has not yet confirmed her pregnancy.

It should be noted that the lovebirds got married on September 10, 2021, after dating each other for a long time.

Read More

37 mins ago
Ileana D'Cruz Can't Stop Daydreaming About This Vacation Spot

Ileana D'Cruz longs for her beach holiday. What evidence do we have?...
47 mins ago
Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty to Ananya Panday: Who was BEST DRESSED diva of the Week

This week, Bollywood's diva's have quickly transitioned from comfort wear to varied,...
51 mins ago
Mawra Hocane reveals her wedding plans in an interview

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who enjoys a huge fan following on social...
1 hour ago
Ananya Panday looks chic in a corset and shorts for Gehraiyaan promotions

The sombre and intense teaser for Gahraiyaan, starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone,...
2 hours ago
How can you participate in Ahmad Ali Butt's 'Bacha Log Game Show'?

BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show, “Bacha Log Game Show,” presented...
3 hours ago
Urfi Javed Grooves On Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed's unusual clothes never fail to astound...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

32 seconds ago
PSL 2022: Aima Baig to bring ‘Level Hai’ at the PSL 7 anthem

The most-awaited teaser for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem is finally...
Russia slams U.S. provocation ahead of Lavrov-Blinken talks
11 mins ago
Russia slams U.S. provocation ahead of Lavrov-Blinken talks

MOSCOW, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday criticized...
Kim Kardashian
11 mins ago
Kim Kardashian sets temparaure soaring as she flaunts her Gym-honed physique in pool-side photos

Kim Kardashian, an American TV personality and socialite, has got hearts racing...
Mohammad Rizwan and Virat Kohli
25 mins ago
‘We’re rivals on ground but brothers outside’, says Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter, has stated that there are no off-field...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement