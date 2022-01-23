Minal Khan announces her pregnancy via Instagram story!

Minal Khan, a talented actress and social media celebrity who is enjoying her newlywed life with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram hinting at her pregnancy through her Instagram story.

The Jalan actress just shared a picture of a heavily pregnant girl on her Instagram story. Though it’s not her, it seems like she’s just wanting to declare her pregnancy.

Have a look:

Her fans are wondering about her pregnancy as they started asking about the confirmation of the good news and some have showered love to the couple. Meanwhile, Minal has not yet confirmed her pregnancy.

It should be noted that the lovebirds got married on September 10, 2021, after dating each other for a long time.