Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 12:54 am

Minal Khan Opens up why she married Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan

Minal Khan Opens up why she married Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

KARACHI- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a celebrity couple, recently appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s The Voice Over Man show, where they revealed a lot about their personal lives.

Minal gave amusing remarks when asked why he married Ahsan Mohsin, adding, “I got married to Ahsan because he is a high profile as you referenced, I married him because he is a wealthy guy.”

Ahsan also added his two cents to the conversation, adding that girls used to prefer rich and good boys.

Later, the Jalaan actress clarified her comments, saying that she chose Ahsan as her life partner because she was single at the time and had been proposed by him.

On September 10, Khan and Moshin Ikram married in a spectacular Baraat ceremony, followed by a fantasy celebration on September 12.

