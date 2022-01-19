Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 04:06 pm

Minal Khan seeks a solution for her frizzy hair amid winter season

Minal Khan

Actress Minal Khan, who often keeps fans glued to her social media, is quite upset with her frizzy hair and asked if someone has a solution for it.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalan star posted a natural glowing selfie with open tresses and wrote: “Winter & frizzy hair. Solution?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Also Read: Minal Khan delights fans with glimpses of her trip with hubby

Previously, in an interview, Khan made many revelations about her married life with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

When asked about the reason to marry Ahsan, the actress gave hilarious remarks, saying: “I got married to Ahsan because he is a high profile as you referred, I married him because he is a wealthy guy”.

Ahsan also joined the discussion, stating that girls used to like rich and decent boys.

Later, the rising star backtracked from her statement, adding that she choose Ahsan as life partner as she was single and proposed by him.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.

Read More

55 mins ago
Throwback: When Naveed Raza exposed Alizeh Shah's 'disrespectful' behaviour

Actor Naveed Raza had detailed how 'unprofessional' actress Alizeh Shah, the most...
1 hour ago
Priyanka Chopra talks about her plunge to Hollywood in a recent Interview

Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World, is perhaps India's biggest name in...
1 hour ago
Yasir Nawaz makes shocking revelations regarding Alizeh Shah & Mathira

Yasir Nawaz, a director and actor, has made some honest revelations and...
1 hour ago
Hit show La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) gets a Korean remake

Netflix offers a large number of foreign shows available. However, the Spanish...
2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan pens heartfelt note on demise of beloved driver

Varun Dhawan was seen depressed at a local Indian hospital as his...
2 hours ago
The moment when fan mistook Shah Rukh Khan for Akshay Kumar

Bollywood King Khan has always been hogging the limelight since he stepped...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

QAR TO PKR
4 seconds ago
QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
Turkish lira to PKR
2 mins ago
TRY TO PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
ringtone
4 mins ago
Parrot just sang for you the new ringtone for your iPhone

If you're looking for a new iPhone ringtone, you've come to the...
KWD TO PKR
5 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 19th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600