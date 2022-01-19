Minal Khan seeks a solution for her frizzy hair amid winter season

Actress Minal Khan, who often keeps fans glued to her social media, is quite upset with her frizzy hair and asked if someone has a solution for it.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalan star posted a natural glowing selfie with open tresses and wrote: “Winter & frizzy hair. Solution?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Also Read: Minal Khan delights fans with glimpses of her trip with hubby

Previously, in an interview, Khan made many revelations about her married life with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

When asked about the reason to marry Ahsan, the actress gave hilarious remarks, saying: “I got married to Ahsan because he is a high profile as you referred, I married him because he is a wealthy guy”.

Ahsan also joined the discussion, stating that girls used to like rich and decent boys.

Later, the rising star backtracked from her statement, adding that she choose Ahsan as life partner as she was single and proposed by him.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.